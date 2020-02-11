Potential Man Utd lineup if Jack Grealish replaces Paul Pogba during summer transfer window

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United could have a brand new look next season with a big summer transfer window expected

Manchester United could pursue a move for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish in the summer with Dean Smith’s side fighting a relegation battle despite their mammoth summer spend.

Villa are likely to need to recoup some of their spent cash should they be forced into an immediate return to the Championship, with Grealish the obvious candidate to leave.

Despite the 24-year-old now captaining the side after growing up as a fan, his desire to break into Gareth Southgate’s England plans could lead to a move to Old Trafford in the summer.

One player who could make way for the midfielder is Paul Pogba, who has been linked with a move out of the Premier League regularly since he made his desire to find a new challenge clear in the summer.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of the France international and is reportedly still keen to bring him to La Liga, with a return to Juventus not yet out of the question.

The 26-year-old is set to return from injury before the end of the month as he enters what could be his final five months at the club having rejoined for £89m back in 2016.

Despite the intense speculation, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been keen to emphasis that Pogba remains in his long-term plans for the club.

He said last month: “Paul has had a terrible season with injuries and he is desperate to play football.

“So if there is one thing I know about Paul it’s that he loves playing football and training, and it’s been playing on his mind.

“Anyone who is injured, you cannot wait to get back on the pitch, and you feel so free and he has been playing with pain so I am sure when he is pain and injury free he will enjoy his football.

“I see a boy who is fed up with being injured and who is desperate to play football.

“Paul has always been a top professional so I don’t have any doubts that when he comes back he is going to enjoy himself.”

Grealish has taken the Premier League by storm this season and added seven goals and five assists to his tally after 23 fixtures, but Smith is adamant that he doesn’t want to leave.

He said: “I’ve seen speculation in the press with pundits linking him with other clubs, what they don’t realise, I’ve worked with this kid for 14 months, he tells the story himself of jumping into a bush in the garden at six years old pretending it was the Holte End.

“He’s Villa through and through, he’s now performing on the biggest stage he can in the Premier League for Aston Villa. He’s playing well, scoring goals, creating assists and it’s a club he loves.

“He signed a new deal at the start of last season, we’ve got two very wealthy owners who want to build the team around Jack.

“They can keep linking him, but this is the one club he loves and that’s probably the most important thing.”

Man Utd’s potential post-summer XI : De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Williams; Fernandes, McTominay, Grealish; James, Martial, Rashford.