Pothole-related breakdowns have reached a three-year high, causing misery for drivers.

Drivers are in misery as pothole-related breakdowns reach three-year highs.

As millions of Britons returned to the road after months of rolling lockdowns, car collisions caused by pesky potholes have increased.

New data shows that pothole-related breakdowns have reached a three-year high, putting drivers in more misery than ever before.

Every day, on average, 27 cars break down as a result of the wet weather wreaking havoc on Britain’s notoriously bad roads.

The RAC revealed today, in honor of National Pothole Day, that over 10,000 breakdowns occur every year.

Last year, potholes caused hundreds of broken suspension springs, distorted wheels, and damaged shock absorbers, an increase of 10% over the previous two years.

Water gets into cracks in the road during the colder, wetter winter months and freezes at low temperatures, causing more damage.

According to the RAC’s pothole index, Brits are now one and a half times more likely than they were six years ago to break down after hitting a pothole.

According to research for the RAC Report on Motoring, drivers’ top motoring concern is the condition and maintenance of local roads.

Last year, nearly half of respondents (46%) said that the quality of local roads was a problem, up from 38% the year before.

They demanded that ministers provide local councils with the funding they require to repair the nation’s roads, claiming that one-off funds were insufficient and that ring-fenced funds were required.

“Potholed roads are a menace, not just an annoyance,” said Nicholas Lyes, the RAC’s head of roads policy. “They can cause thousands of pounds of unnecessary damage to drivers’ vehicles, make using our roads uncomfortable, and can be a serious road safety hazard for anyone on two wheels.”

“It could almost entirely be avoided if roads were properly maintained.”

“Given how much money drivers contribute to the government in terms of taxes, the very least they deserve are roads that are fit for purpose.”

Greater and more consistent long-term investment in local road maintenance is required so that councils can begin the much-needed widespread improvement of our roads.

Annual funding for over 9.5 million pothole repairs has been cut from council budgets in England, according to the Local Government Association.

“Greater and consistent long-term investment in local road maintenance is needed so councils can embark on the widespread improvement of our roads that is desperately needed,” said LGA transport spokesman David Renard.

Experts estimate that it will cost around £10 billion over a decade to repair all pothole-infested roads.

