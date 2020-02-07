Poundland extends trial to sell more children´s clothes…

Poundland has announced plans to sell more children’s clothing in its stores as it expands its partnership with sister brand Pep &Co.

The value retailer said it is piloting a wider range of children clothing in 50 of its Pep & Co concessions, which are currently based in more than 300 Poundland stores.

The company said the trial, which will also include some Dealz stores in Ireland, reflects the need for more value children’s clothing options following the loss of established retailers such as Mothercare.

Over 300 Poundland stores currently stock Pep & Co baby and children’s clothing, alongside menswear and womenswear.

Poundland has hailed the success of its tie-up with Pep & Co, which also part of the Pepco parent group, as it said the clothing business helped to drive sales growth at the end of 2019 in its latest set of trading figures.

The announcement comes a week after MP Mike Amesbury proposed law changes calling on schools to keep branded items, such as blazers, to a minimum in order to cut the cost school uniforms for parents.

Sarah Morgan, commercial director at Pep & Co said: “We’re developing a real reputation for our kidswear, because of the price, but also because it washes and wears well.

“That’s why we’re devoting more space than ever to clothing for kids in these stores.

“We know how important value on kids clothing is to parents – and that’s why we’d wholeheartedly back a change in the law to give parents the right to shop around for schoolwear.”