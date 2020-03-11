Poverty alleviation points create jobs for over 17,000 people in Yiyuan, Shandong

Villagers make insoles at a poverty alleviation point in Buxia Village of Yiyuan County, east China’s Shandong Province, March 10, 2020. Cooperated with local labor-intensive enterprises, the Yiyuan County has rolled out policies to help set up more than 900 small and micro poverty alleviation points across the county, creating jobs for over 17,000 people involving local low-income households. (Photo by Zhao Dongshan/Xinhua)