Workers make masks at a workshop in Aimian Village of Rongan County in Liuzhou, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 1, 2020. Local authorities in Rongan have been promoting mask production among poverty alleviation workshops recently, amid the battle against the coronavirus. Three workshops have been engaged in mask production with daily capacity of 30,000 masks. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)