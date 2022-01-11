Zanzibar’s poverty rate has dipped a little.

Zanzibar’s poverty rate has dipped slightly.

Natasha Khalfan drags a pile of seaweed seedlings to her farm through knee-deep water in the Indian Ocean, her dress flapping in the breeze.

With a dozen sticks in her hands, she carefully hooks fresh seaweed pieces and hangs them on a blue polyethylene rope.

“It’s a difficult job for a woman to do,” she laments, “but what can I do?”

The 51-year-old Pemba mother of five is one of many female seaweed farmers in the semi-autonomous Zanzibar archipelago struggling to make ends meet.

Even though seaweed farming is a significant economic activity in Zanzibar, contributing around 17.6 billion Tanzanian shillings ((dollar)8 million to the local economy, the majority of the profits do not directly benefit more than 25,000 farmers, many of whom are women.

There are numerous difficulties.

Despite the many difficulties of seaweed farming, Khalfan, who has worked in the industry for 20 years, is confident that her efforts will one day help her family escape poverty.

“I am working extremely hard, and my family will undoubtedly benefit if the price rises,” she said.

Khalfan’s husband, a fisherman who initially refused to let her grow seaweed, is also optimistic about the family’s future.

“I make my husband very happy with what I’m doing.”

She went on to say that he even helps her remove weeds from the water.

The basic needs poverty rate was 30.4 percent in 2015, down from 34.9 percent in 2010, according to a World Bank analysis of data from the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar’s Household Budget Survey and Integrated Labor Force Survey.

The%20poverty%20rate%20in%20Pemba%20increased%20from%2048%%20to%2055%%20between%2010%20and%202015.

Pemba’s urban sector is likely underdeveloped because 83 percent of the island’s population lives in rural areas.

