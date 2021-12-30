‘Poverty haunts you; going to school with holes in your shoes is humiliating,’ Jonathan Ashworth says.

‘Poverty follows you around; it’s embarrassing to go to school with holes in your shoes,’ Jonathan Ashworth says.

There appears to be only one thing on Jonathan Ashworth’s mind right now: Jobs.

After serving as Shadow for a while,

Jonathan Ashworth appears to be preoccupied with only one thing right now: jobs.

Jonathan Ashworth says he was ready for a change after serving as Shadow Health Secretary for the longest period of time in history – five years, nearly two of which were spent during a pandemic –

He got his wish and was moved to shadow Work and Pensions Secretary, Therese Coffey, in Sir Keir Starmer’s reshuffle of Labour’s frontbench.

In an interview with i, the MP for Leicester East stated that his priority would be “jobs, jobs, jobs… good, well-paid, quality jobs,” rather than welfare, as many may have assumed.

Mr Ashworth’s next job is unlikely to be quiet, given the looming cost of living crisis, labor shortage, and growing number of retirees.

His biggest challenge, however, will be persuading voters that Labour has a viable welfare and employment strategy.

“I believe that the Labour Party stands for decent jobs and justice.”

And that’s how I’m approaching this job,” Mr Ashworth explained.

“Unless we provide people with good, well-paying jobs and do not leave people in poverty, there will be no leveling up.”

While he mentioned some of the issues with the government’s universal credit program, such as the five-week wait for funds and inflexibility in how and when benefits are paid, he wanted to focus the conversation on how the UK can attract more people to work.

His policy approach will clearly be informed by his five years in health, and he emphasized the importance of improving healthcare to prevent sick, disabled, or elderly people from being forced out of work.

“I think having responded to the pandemic these last two years, I’m acutely aware of the links between low-paying, insecure work, and a lack of sick pay, and the worst health outcomes,” he said.

“I’m also aware that in this country, we have failed the elderly.

So I believe that being an advocate for the elderly and developing an ageing and longevity strategy is long overdue.”

According to him, studies have suggested that the numbers be increased.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.