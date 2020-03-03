Power grid projects resume in Xinjiang

URUMQI, March 2 (Xinhua) — Several power grid renovation and upgrading projects in rural villages in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have resumed amid the novel coronavirus epidemic.

According to the State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co. Ltd., the six power grid projects are in the region’s Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, Altay, Hami and Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture.

Those power grid renovation and upgrading projects kicked off in 2018 and are scheduled to be completed by June 30, benefiting 22,000 households and 87,400 farmers and herdsmen in remote areas in Xinjiang.