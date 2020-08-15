Power plant in Uganda battles floating weeds threatening to spark nationwide outage

KAMPALA, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Eskom, a company running Uganda’s Nalubaale hydropower plant in the eastern part of the country, is battling a floating island of weeds that threatens to interrupt power generation in the country.

The floating hyacinth island measuring about three acres is approaching the power plant in the eastern Ugandan district of Jinja, the company tweeted late on Friday.

“Our team, with support from Marine Police are observing it and will manage it to avoid any disruption to plant operations,” the power company said.

The country in April experienced a nationwide power blackout after floating weeds affected the Nalubaale power plant, one of the leading hydro power stations in the East African country.

In May, Uganda embarked on clearing dozens of hectares of floating weeds.

Lake Victoria, shared by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania, has long been invaded by water hyacinth. Enditem