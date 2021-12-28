Power politics will continue to challenge the EU in 2021, according to Borrell.

In 2021, the EU will be repeatedly challenged by power politics, according to Borrell.

In a blog post, the bloc’s top diplomat calls 2021 “the year of transition.”

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

According to the EU’s foreign policy chief, geopolitical changes accelerated in 2021, with power politics repeatedly posing a threat to the EU and its values.

Josep Borrell described 2021 as a transitional year in a blog post.

Concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, Borrell stated that it has lasted longer than anticipated a year ago, and that the ongoing omicron variant necessitates major restrictions while endangering recovery.

He went on to say that the bloc had already surpassed its goal of delivering 250 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to other countries, and that the goal now is to donate 700 million doses by the middle of 2022.

Apart from the coronavirus pandemic, the crises in Belarus, Ukraine, Mali, Sudan, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Venezuela, and Bosnia and Herzegovina dominated the international and EU agenda in 2021, according to Borrell.

“Our capacity to address transversal, longer-term issues that should be at the center of our foreign policy, such as revitalizing multilateralism or handling migration in a balanced manner, or the energy and climate crises, or the rules for the digital transition,” Borrell added.

He said the EU “managed to present the Strategic Compass to the EU member states,” adding that its “purpose is to strengthen the EU’s role as a security provider,” pointing to positive developments in 2021.

Despite the “unfortunate” decisions made by the US administration on Afghanistan and AUKUS, Borrell noted that “2021 also saw the relaunch of EU-US relations under President (Joe) Biden.”

He emphasized the EU’s focus on diversifying its Indo-Pacific partnerships, saying, “We have also engaged more closely with Central Asia and begun to improve our cooperation with the Gulf countries.”