Powerful earthquake in Indonesia’s East Java kills 6

ANKARA

A powerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake rattled Indonesia’s East Java province on Saturday, leaving at least six people dead, officials announced.

Authorities have not issued a tsunami alert.

The quake struck some 44 kilometers (27 miles) southwest of the Gondanglegi Kulon district at around 7 a.m. local time (0000GMT), originating at a depth of 82.3 kilometers (51.1 miles) according to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar and Burak Dag in Ankara