Powerlifter fractures both knees in horror 400kg squat collapse as his legs give way

Horrifying footage shows a powerlifter fracture both knees during a competition.

Russian strongman Alexander Sedykh was attempting to squat 400kg when his legs gave way – leaving him with potentially career-ending injuries.

He said he will now have to learn to walk again.

The shocking injuries were suffered at the World Raw Powerlifting Federation European Championships in Moscow, where Sedykh was defending his title.

Onlookers rushed to his aid – and he was whisked away for immediate surgery.

The powerlifter now faces a long path to recovery – and will be unable to leave his bed for two months.

Speaking after the emergency procedure, he said he will have to be taught how to walk again.

It is not clear at this early stage if he will ever be able to compete again – and he would not be drawn on his future.

Sedykh said: “The main thing is that I must lie motionless in bed for two months.

“Then I’ll be taught how to walk again.

“It’ll take time to recuperate.

“I’ve had my quadriceps resewn and my knees put back together.”

He had to undergo a six hour operation immediately after it happened.