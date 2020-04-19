PP and PSOE exhibit their breakup on the eve of the meeting of Sánchez and Casado

There is no truce in the confrontation between the PSOE and the Popular Party, in full

coronavirus crisis

. Not even the convening of the meeting between Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Casado, tomorrow Monday, at 11, has served for a “ceasefire” between the two major parties. Trust is broken between them, and today a state pact that includes both seems a pipe dream. In this context, Pablo Casado will connect by videoconference with Pedro Sánchez to listen to the Prime Minister, “out of institutional responsibility,” but popular sources admit that they expect little or nothing from this meeting.

The latest errors in the Government’s management, due to the chaos in the count of the number of deaths due to the coronavirus and the fraud of false masks, “which have endangered the safety of health workers”, has increased even more, if possible, the distrust of the PP and the political temperature. The secretary general of the popular, Teodoro García Egea, appeared yesterday before the media and stressed that Sánchez only leads a “broken” government, installed in chaos and complete bewilderment. The popular ones suppose that the chief executive will inform Casado of the new extension of the state of alarm, as he already dropped in the plenary session of Congress. But not even about this they have any certainty: communication between the Government and the PP is broken, it is non-existent, and the popular people are learning about La Moncloa’s decisions through the press, as they denounce.

“Incompetence”

Sánchez has managed to make “Spain the country with the most drastic containment measures and the worst results,” remarked number two of the PP. “The incompetence of the Government has turned the single command into total chaos,” he sentenced. According to García Egea, “after more than a month of alarm, nothing has changed in the government, improvisation, mismanagement and faulty purchases continue.”

The Prime Minister does not need to directly attack the PP. For that, he already has Adriana Lastra or Rafael Simancas in the Congress of Deputies. Both have struggled in recent days to warm up tomorrow’s meeting, with direct criticism of the Community of Madrid and the PP, which they accuse of competing with the “far right.” According to Simancas, the PP is in an “irresponsible race to obtain political return from national disgrace.”

Since the state of alarm was decreed on March 14, Sánchez and Casado have spoken three times, once by videoconference. All the conversations together lasted only a few minutes. “We have spoken four minutes in 24 days,” lamented the head of the opposition in the last plenary session of Congress. The president’s calls have been to inform, and not even correctly, as explained by the PP president, who felt cheated when Sánchez announced the total closure of non-essential economic activity. In the conversation they had had only a few days before, the chief executive had told him exactly the opposite, the popular assure.

The PP supported the Government when the state of alarm was decreed, and also in the two extensions that Congress had to authorize. But the main opposition party was not consulted even once about the measures that the Government has been adopting, some of great significance, such as the prohibition of dismissals or the cessation of non-essential activity. Sánchez did not seek the PP to agree on their actions or to obtain their support. He took the decrees to Congress, and the popular opted to vote against the latter two.

Sources in Genoa point out that with more than 20,000 dead, and with the pandemic still uncontrolled, the popular will act responsibly when a new extension of the state of alarm is raised, which should be debated and voted on Wednesday in Congress. But the PP will require Sánchez to explain what his plan is to be “effective” at once, and under what conditions the confinement will continue to take place. In the interview published by ABC a week ago, Casado defended that the children could already go outside.

The PP leader will take his shock plan to stop the economic impact to the telematic meeting with Sánchez, he will insist on measures such as extra pay for health professionals or gross wages for the rest of essential workers. But, in addition, the popular ones do not rule out that throughout the next week they demand political responsibilities, a letter that they have kept until now.

Genoa views with total skepticism the idea of ​​forming a party table, chaired by Sánchez, to try to find something similar to new “Pactos de la Moncloa”. Casado advocates that any such negotiations take place in Parliament. In addition, the PP will not share a table at which Bildu sits.

Number of deceased

The PP wants to act in Congress and in the courts. Married has requested the urgent appearance of the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, who is responsible for the Civil Registry data, to report the actual number of victims of the coronavirus, “since there could be many more, as pointed out by some autonomous communities and municipalities ».

The popular ones are already preparing actions before the courts for measures that the Executive is taking. García Egea announced yesterday that, if the Government does not modify the “occupancy decree” of homes and clarifies that no one will expropriate their private property, they will resort to it “for being confused and for going against what the Government is doing in a pandemic ». In his view, the decree does not make clear whether the way is open to “de facto expropriations.”

In the rental aid program, it is established that the autonomies “will make available to the beneficiary a publicly owned home, or that has been transferred for use to a public administration, even if it maintains private ownership, appropriate to its circumstances in terms of size, services and location, to be occupied in a rental, cession of use, or in any admitted temporary occupation regime ». .