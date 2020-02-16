Pranksters use a bodyboard to paddle through a McDonald’s drive-thru

A group of men have been filmed ordering McDonald’s drive-thru on a bodyboard as torrential rain turned streets into rivers.

The pranksters uploaded the video to Tik Tok on Saturday showing one man desperate to get his hands on a burger at Tuggerah on the NSW Central Coast.

The clip showed the shirtless man paddling on an orange bodyboard before he reaches the order window.

But it appeared the McDonald’s had closed due amid the deluge and rising waters.

His friend instead tried to take the order for him.

‘Hello, what can I get you,’ he called out from behind the speaker.

The bodysurfer asked if he could get a McValue meal but was disappointed to find out ‘they weren’t sold at this time of day’.

He instead settled on getting his hands on a triple cheeseburger meal.

Their viral video comes after a man – Josh Partridge – rode his jetski along the same stretch on Friday and was slammed by the NSW Police Minister for ‘boofhead’ behaviour.

While some chose to make light of the wild weather, much of NSW braced for life-threatening flash flooding, with warnings in place for the Hunter region, as well as the greater Sydney, Illawarra and eastern parts of the Central Tablelands districts.

A severe weather warning remains in place for heavy rain, damaging winds, abnormally high tides and damaging surf for the entire New South Wales coast.

The state is copping the heaviest rainfall event since 1998, according to BOM acting NSW manager Jane Golding.

Waves of at least four metres are forecast along most of the NSW coast, and three metres for the rest of the state.

Sydney’s beaches are getting particularly battered with swells of more than six metres forecast for Bondi Beach.

There are widespread power outages across Sydney’s far north and Hills District, plus others in East and West Ryde, Gordon, Pymble, Bexley, Hurstville, Lugarno, Peakhurst, Miranda, and Sylvania.

There are other localised outages in dozens of neighbourhoods across the lower north shore and eastern suburbs.

The Central Coast is even harder hit, particularly inland, with outages numerous from San Remo to Umina Beach. Areas around Niagara are the worst affected.

Rain drenched even the best-prepared pedestrians in Sydney with the strong winds turning umbrellas into useless pieces of twisted metal.

Trees were broken or even blown clear out of the ground by the wind and streets were turned into raging torrents that cars battled to drive through.

The rains have doused 24 fires in the past four days, including the Currowan bushfire on the South Coast which had been burning for 74 days.

But as rivers fill and overflow, emergency services are being stretched to their limits to conduct rescue operations for those stranded by rising floodwaters.

Train stations were flooded on Sunday after days of downpour, with photographs showing Narrabri station in rural NSW looking more like a ferry wharf.

The state emergency service has already conducted 26 rescues for people stranded in floodwaters, six of those along in the Grafton region on Saturday night.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted McDonald’s Australia for comment.