Pre-departure Covid tests are being phased out in the UK now that Omicron is rampant.

In an effort to prevent the spread of Omicron, rules requiring all arrivals over the age of 12 to take a Covid test before traveling were implemented last month.

Under upcoming changes to travel requirements, UK arrivals will no longer be required to take a pre-departure Covid-19 test.

In an effort to slow the spread of the Omicron Covid variant, the requirement for all international arrivals aged 12 and up to take a Covid-19 test before traveling was re-introduced at the beginning of December, regardless of their vaccination status.

However, with Omicron now widespread in the UK, ministers are said to have conceded that this measure is no longer necessary.

According to The Times, “pre-departure tests were brought in to try to slow the spread of Omicron and prevent it from coming into the UK.”

“Now that Omicron is so widely used in the UK and elsewhere, the case for having it diminishes.

Other than domestic testing, we have other options for slowing the spread.”

“Analysis conducted by the UK Health and Security Agency indicates that the window between infection and infectiousness may be shorter for the Omicron variant, which increases the efficacy of pre-departure testing as it is more likely to identify positive cases before travel,” the government said in a statement announcing the reintroduction of mandatory pre-departure lateral flow or PCR tests, which came just two months after the requirement was first dropped.

“In light of this emerging evidence and the changing global picture regarding the spread of Omicron…anyone wishing to travel to the UK from a country or territory not on the red list must also show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow pre-departure test, taken no earlier than two days before departure.”

When pre-departure tests are dropped, it is understood that the requirement to take a PCR test within two days of arrival in the UK will remain in place.

Abta, the travel industry’s trade association, has argued that now that Omicron is widespread in the UK, the testing requirements put in place to combat its spread should be lifted.

“The Government has always been clear that once the Omicron variant is widely used across the UK, there will be little reason to maintain any restrictions on international travel,” the statement said.

“As a result, it’s critical.”

UK travel: Pre-departure Covid tests ‘set to be dropped’ now Omicron is running rampant