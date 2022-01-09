Pre-departure testing is being phased out of Scotland’s Covid travel rules.

Pre-departure testing has been scrapped in Scotland, according to Covid travel rules.

All pre-departure tests for those flying into Scotland have been officially abolished.

Is this, however, a blanket ban on all tests, or will you still be required to take an LFT?

As part of the Scottish Government’s latest travel rule update, people flying into Scotland will no longer be required to take a pre-departure test as of 4 a.m. on January 7.

The Scottish Government announced today (January 6) that those who are fully vaccinated – or under the age of 18 – will no longer be required to take the test before entering the country from another country.

Those who have been fully vaccinated will no longer be required to self-isolate upon arrival until they have received a negative result, as was the case previously.

Despite the removal of pre-departure tests, there are still rules that Scots and visitors entering the country must follow.

From Sunday, people will still be required to take a test on or before their second day in the country, which can be a lateral flow device rather than a PCR test.

Anyone who receives a positive lateral flow test must isolate the sample and take a free confirmatory PCR test.

The following applies, according to the Scottish Government’s website:

You must have received your second dose of one of these vaccines if you have received the OxfordAstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna, Sinopharm Beijing, Sinovac, or Covaxin vaccines:

You must follow the rules for someone who has not been fully vaccinated if you have only had one dose.

AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria, and Moderna Takeda are examples of vaccine formulations that have been approved.

Additionally, you can:

If you live in Scotland or England and are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons, you must show proof with an NHS COVID Pass, a secure medical exemption certificate, or a confirmation letter from the Department of Health and Social Care.

If you’ve received a single dose of the Janssen vaccine,

You must have received your single Janssen vaccine dose:

Vaccines of other types

If you haven’t had one of the vaccines listed on this page, you should check GOVUK to see if your vaccine is approved in the UK.

You must comply if you have not been vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

