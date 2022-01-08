Pre-departure tests have been eliminated, and lateral flows have been substituted for day 2 PCRs, saving families hundreds of dollars.

Pre-departure tests have been phased out, and day 2 PCRs have been replaced with lateral flows, saving families hundreds of dollars.

Pre-departure tests will be phased out, and day two tests will be replaced with less expensive lateral flow tests, according to the government.

Tourists will no longer be required to take Covid tests before returning to the UK, which could leave them stranded abroad if they tested positive.

Britons who have been fully vaccinated will not have to isolate when they return, as they do now while waiting for the results of their day two test.

From 4 a.m. on Friday, the new rules will be in effect.

Day two test rules will also change starting at 4 a.m. on Sunday, with Brits no longer having to pay for expensive PCR tests and instead opting for a cheaper lateral flow.

Lateral flow tests are around £60 less expensive than PCR tests, saving a family around £240.

Families could save hundreds of pounds on vacations as the £22 pre-departure fee is eliminated, saving £88 for a family of four.

“When the Omicron variant was first identified, we rightfully imposed travel restrictions to slow its arrival in our country,” Boris Johnson confirmed.

However, now that Omicron is so widely used, it has only a minor impact on case growth while continuing to impose significant travel costs.

“As a result, starting at 4 a.m. on Friday in England, we will be scrapping the pre-departure test, which deters many people from traveling for fear of being stuck overseas and incurring significant additional costs.”

If their day two lateral flow comes back positive, Brits will still need to take a PCR test, which is available on the NHS for free.

The Covid test rules were reintroduced late last year in response to concerns about the Omicron variant, but they have since been repealed due to the new strain’s widespread prevalence in the UK.

The move toward restriction-free travel will please travel executives, who had previously called for them to be eliminated to help the industry.

“This is a hugely welcome move at a critical time in the booking season for passengers, and will provide a massive boost to those wanting to travel abroad or come to the UK this year,” said Tim Alderslade, CEO of Airlines UK.

“People will be able to schedule appointments knowing that all emergency testing restrictions have been lifted for those who are fully vaccinated.”

“Today marks an important step toward learning to live with the virus, assisting passengers and the travel industry as they prepare for the crucial spring and summer season.”

The Tourism Alliance’s Kurt Janson warned that the strict testing requirements were harming the industry.

