Pre-departure tests will be reinstated this week due to Omicron concerns.

Nigeria will be added to the travel red list on Tuesday, and a PCR or lateral flow test will be required up to 48 hours before entering the UK.

From 4 a.m. on Tuesday, all visitors arriving in the United Kingdom will be required to take a Covid-19 pre-departure test.

Nigeria has been added to the Government’s travel red list, according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, due to concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant and the need for quarantine upon arrival.

“We’ve learned of a growing number of cases linked to travel to Nigeria in recent days,” he said.

Tests must be completed at least 48 hours prior to departure.

Only UKIrish citizens and residents traveling from Nigeria will be allowed entry starting at 4 a.m. Monday, and they will be required to isolate in a managed quarantine facility.

Only UK and Irish citizens and residents traveling to the UK from Nigeria will be allowed to enter from 4 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Mr. Javid, and they will be required to isolate in a “managed quarantine facility.”

“Vaccines remain our first line of defense,” he said, urging people to get vaccinated.

The Airport Operators Association’s chief executive has described the introduction of pre-departure Covid tests for travelers entering England as a “devastating blow” to travel.

According to Karen Dee, the policy will act as a “major deterrent” to travel once it takes effect on December 7th.

“This is a huge setback for aviation and tourism,” she said.

“Pre-departure tests are a major deterrent to travel, and most of the remaining demand following the reintroduction of self-isolation will now fade away, just as airports were hoping for a small boost over the Christmas holiday,” says the report.

“The only industries impacted by the Omicron variant are travel and aviation.

“The UK and devolved governments should have done the right thing and announced support for our businesses and employees to help them get through another period of shutdown alongside the restrictions.”

The speed with which the government responds is commendable.

