Pregnant Jasmine Yarbrough spotted taking her step-daughter Ava Stefanovic, 14, shopping in Mosman

Jasmine Yarbrough flaunted her blossoming baby bump as she shopped up a storm with her stepdaughter Ava Willow Stefanovic, 14, in Sydney’s North Shore on Saturday.

The 36-year-old wasn’t afraid to do some heavy lifting, carrying three plastic bags brimming with new purchases.

The two Stefanovic girls kept things casual as they looked around Mosman, donning summery ensembles in order to keep cool in the warm weather.

The Mara & Mine designer rocked a feminine spaghetti-strap white maxi-dress, which featured cascading frills and a dainty pink floral pattern.

The frock’s smocked elastic clung flatteringly to her burgeoning bump.

She styled the summery ensemble with white knotted-strap leather sandals from her luxury footwear brand – with Ava wearing the same pair.

As well as carrying their shopping bags, Jasmine lugged a black handbag with studded gold hardware.

The blonde beauty pulled her long locks off her face, securing a messy bun with a velvet muted pink scrunchie.

Taking advantage of her pregnancy glow, Jasmine went completely make-up free.

The pair stopped off in a local bakery, pausing to decide which sweet treats they would indulge in.

According to Woman’s Day, Jasmine’s due date is May 2020, which means she is currently five months pregnant.

She has kept her pregnancy journey relatively private so far on her Instagram, but flaunted her bump on Tik Tok.

Photos taken of Jasmine in a swimsuit in Byron Bay in December confirmed rumours the couple were excepting their first child together.

Karl later announced the news via Instagram by writing: ‘After a great deal of speculation…the rumours are true.’

Karl and Jasmine began dating in late 2016, just months after he had separated from ex-wife Cassandra Thornurn.

The former couple, who were married for 21 years, share three children: Jackson, 20, River, 12, and Ava, 14.

In December, Karl and Jasmine celebrated their one-year anniversary after tying the knot in 2018 at Mexico’s five-star One&Only Palmilla resort.