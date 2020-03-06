Pregnant Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom ‘hitting pause’ on wedding plans in Japan, due to coronavirus

Katy Perry has reportedly postponed her June wedding in Japan to 43-year-old Orlando Bloom.

The 35-year-old Roar singer fears the Coronavirus will cause problems for her 150 guests, according to People.

This news comes the day after the Firework songstress surprised fans by revealing her baby bump at the end of her music video Never Worn White is real as she is several months pregnant.

‘Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,’ a source told the outlet.

The insider added: ‘They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.’

Their precautions are valid, as figures have shown over 98,000 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus and 3,356 patients have died from the killer infection.

The overseas venue is a beloved destination to the singer, who has long expressed her affinity for Japanese culture.

In November, the Grammy winner and The Lord of the Rings star spent Thanksgiving in Kyoto and shared pictures enjoying a tea ceremony together.

‘I am obsessed with Japanese people,’ Perry told Jimmy Kimmel in 2012. ‘I love everything about them and they are so wonderful as human beings.’

This will be the second time the pair have delayed their wedding, after changing their winter wedding plans to accommodate their desired location.

While their pending nuptials have hit a snag, Katy, who previously wed her first husband Russell Brand in India, was happy to share her pregnancy news with the world.

In a short livestream on Instagram, Katy revealed her child with Orlando, who shares a nine-year-old son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, would be born sometime in the summer months.

‘There’s a lot that’s happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth, literally, and figuratively… to something you guys have been waiting for,’ she told fans just one hour after the video’s premiere.

When asked about her feelings on becoming a mother, Perry expressed eagerness, as well as overwhelming relief in finally being able to share her news with the world.

She said: ‘I’m excited, we’re excited, and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I thought I would tell you guys in the best way through a piece of music.’

Katy and Orlando were first linked when they were seen flirting at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2016, and went public with their relationship a few months later in May at the Cannes Film Festival.

The couple parted ways just over a year later in March 2017, but the split wasn’t to last and they got back together later that year.

The actor proposed to his long-term love on Valentine’s Day in 2019 when he popped the question with a $5 million flower-shaped ring in front of Katy’s entire family.