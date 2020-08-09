Pregnant Katy Perry Dances While Showing Off Her Bare Baby Bump – Watch Video

Pregnant Katy Perry showed off her baby bump in a fun video in which she recreated the “Friday Song” car dance.

The video, shared on fiancé Orlando Bloom’s Instagram, begins with the 35-year-old singer dozing off in the passenger seat. “Yo, honey what days is it? It’s Fri-ye-ye!” Bloom announces following which Perry hops out of the SUV as “Push The Feeling On” by Nightcrawlers begins to play in the background. Perry then lifts her hoodie and dances alongside the SUV. After showing off her cute moves, Perry pretends to keel over from overtiredness. Throughout the video, her 43-year-old fiancé can be heard cracking up in the background .

“Ayyyy what day is it?” Bloom captioned the Instagram video.

Several of the couple’s friends took to the comments section to show their love.

“Best bump’n we’ve ever seen,” makeup artist Michael Anthony commented.

“You two have won the internet forever,” wrote Arron Crascall wrote.

“I love you people so much,” Cyn wrote.

On Thursday, Perry, who is expecting her first child with Bloom, took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself lounging on a recliner while shopping for baby supplies.

Perry announced her pregnancy in the music video for her single “Never Worn White” in March. Speaking to People earlier this month, she said she recently felt ready for motherhood.

“I was really terrified of the idea two or three years ago. It was just like, I don’t know how I’m ever gonna do that. That’s crazy. I can barely take care of myself!” she told People.

The pop star appeared on the Australian radio program “Kyle and Jackie O Show” in July and said she was keeping busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m a very active woman… and during this time of COVID — and quite frankly an American revolution — I have been also putting out songs and heading towards putting out a record. I’m working really hard. The one blessing is I don’t have to travel extremely. I like not watching the hands of time roll by. I like being a mother on the move,” she said.