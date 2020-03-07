Pregnant Katy Perry discusses her changing body with fans Australia

On Wednesday, Katy Perry confirmed she and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child.

On Saturday, the expectant mother, 35, told Australian fans that she was grappling with her changing body.

Leaning out of the window of her car outside her Melbourne hotel, the singer apologised for not leaving the vehicle.

‘I have an excuse now!’ she declared, as the group of eager admirers gathered around the black car laughed heartily.

‘I’m so jet lagged’ the mother-to-be added, before saying that while she had a nice flight to Australia, she had sustained an injury.

‘I sprained myself,’ the Last Friday Night hitmaker said, appearing to indicate that her wrist was hurting her.

As fans let out a collective ‘aww’ of sympathy, the I Kissed A Girl singer added, ‘I don’t know… My body is changing!’

Katy will perform before and after the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup cricket final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Asked by a fan if she was looking forward to the show, which will be the first time she’s set to perform live since announcing her pregnancy, Katy had some doubts.

‘I am [looking forward to it]but you know, it’s going to be interesting. With all the variables!’ the American star said, smiling.

The Roar singer then invited fans to pose for selfies with her, but remained in the car as they stood alongside her open window to get their pictures.

As one fan, who seemed to have met Katy before, approached the window and appeared to inquire about how she felt, she said, ‘I’ve been better’.

The pop star announced her pregnancy earlier this week, showing off her bump in her new music video Never Worn White.

It is the first child for Katy, and her first child with fiancé, British actor Orlando, 43, who has a son, Flynn, 9, with former model Miranda Kerr.

Katy and Orlando first started dating in early 2016, but split in February 2017.

The couple reconciled in April 2018, and the Pirates of the Caribbean star popped the question in a romantic Valentine’s Day proposal the following year.

The American Idol judge is in Australia to perform at the Women’s World Cup on Sunday, and showed off her burgeoning baby bump as she attended a promotional event at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.