Pregnant Katy Perry tells crowd at Women’s Cricket World Cup Final in Melbourne she wants a girl

Katy Perry announced that she is pregnant with her first child last week, and on Sunday night she revealed which gender she’d prefer her baby to be.

The 35-year-old singer was midway through performing her hit Wide Awake at the closing ceremony for the Women’s Cricket World Cup Final in Melbourne, Australia when she made the announcement.

Pausing for a moment, Katy slowly lifted her microphone to her mouth and told the ecstatic fans, ‘I hope it’s a girl!’

Wild applause erupted from the assembled crowd before the singer launched back into the atmospheric pop anthem.

Katy had earlier performed her hit singles Roar and Firework before the cricket match, making two costume changes during the performance.

She returned to the stage in a third look – a striking, pink sequined jumpsuit – to close out the event.

Showing off her baby bump, Katy’s outfit also featured a bright, sunny yellow sequined flower on one side.

She wore it with a sheer pink cape which was attached at the neck with a metallic collar.

Changing out of the pink boots she had on earlier, the American pop star opted for more comfortable footwear – a pair of white sneakers worn with fishnets.

For makeup, the Last Friday Night hitmaker chose rosy matte lipstick, warm blush and metallic purple eye-shadow.

Katy opted for a pair of pearlescent hoop earrings in a neon tone and wore her hair in a 1960s style, half-up do with a ponytail and flipped ends.

The American Idol judge sang her hits Dark Horse and Wide Awake before again launching into Firework as the Australian women’s cricket team joined her on stage.

She danced very energetically, at times holding onto her tummy as she jumped up and down, and encouraged the sportswomen to join her in the festivities.

Cricketer Sophie Molineux joined Katy on stage as she belted out the lyrics, with the athlete singing along.

At the conclusion of her performance, the singer threw her arms around Meg Lanning, the captain of the Australian women’s national team.

The delighted women gathered for an on-stage selfie after the exuberant performance.

There was much reason for celebration on what was a historic day for women’s sport, as Australia dominated India to win a fifth Twenty20 World Cup title.

Earlier on Sunday, while performing before the match, Katy wowed the crowd with two costume changes, both retro-themed and both showing off her blossoming baby bump.

She emerged on stage in a 1960s-style pink, long-sleeved dress emblazoned with neon Venus symbols, representing the female gender.

Katy’s second outfit showcased her bump even further in a skin-tight purple mini-dress worn with pink high-heeled boots.

It was sleeveless, and also featured a number of Venus symbols in glittering Barbie-pink sequins.

The pop star announced her pregnancy on Wednesday, showing off her bump in her new music video Never Worn White.

It is the first child for Katy and her fiancé, British actor Orlando, 43, who has a son, Flynn, 9, with former model Miranda Kerr.

Katy and Orlando first started dating in early 2016, but split in February 2017.

The couple reconciled in April 2018, and the Pirates of the Caribbean star popped the question in a romantic Valentine’s Day proposal the following year.