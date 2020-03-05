Pregnant lesbian bursts into tears after a cruel stranger’s comment at a Coles supermarket

A pregnant woman has been brought to tears after a stranger verbally abused her at a supermarket.

Ebony was shopping with her girlfriend Lisa at a Coles at Brookside in northern Brisbane, when a man approached her and told her he hoped her baby would die.

Lisa said she’s hesitant about Ebony returning to the supermarket on her own after the experience, the Courier-Mail reported.

‘She was just going about her day when a man she describes as being in his mid- 50s – completely unprovoked – told her ”I hope your baby dies, it’s better off without you”,’ Lisa said.

She said her girlfriend was left shocked to the point of tears, and the couple chose to leave immediately rather than responding to the man’s comments.

But the effects of the comments didn’t disappear for the couple, who say they have endured discrimination in the past for raising a child as two same-sex parents.

‘It affected us for a few days. It shook Ebony up a lot and caused unnecessary concern for the baby. I guess as an expectant mum, she was already filled with concern, so someone saying something like that plays on your worst fears,’ Lisa said.

Lisa has described the comments has ‘vile’ and ‘disgusting’ in a community she otherwise said is extremely welcoming for the same-sex couple.

While there was no immediate response from strangers, the couple are hoping sharing the story will encourage others to speak up if they encounter homophobia.

Brookside Shopping Centre manager Russell Shaw told the Courier-Mail he hadn’t heard about the specific incident.

‘But I would certainly encourage anyone in that instance to report it immediately to the store, our security and to our police beat on site at the centre so action can be taken,’ he said.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Brookside Shopping Centre and Coles for comment.