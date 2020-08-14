Pregnant mum, 25, finds rat-infested ditch filled with waste hidden at bottom of her garden after moving into new home

A PREGNANT mum found a rat-infested ditch chock-full of waste hidden at the bottom of her garden after moving into her new home.

Charlotte Smitham, 25, moved into her new home in Townhill, Swansea, with her partner Daniel Babb, 30, and her three-year-old twins in June – unaware of the disgusting dump at the end of the garden.

On Tuesday the family started work on the garden to create a nice space for their children to enjoy the sunny weather.

Miss Smitham, who is six-months pregnant, couldn’t believe her eyes when her partner cut away some brambles and discovered a ditch full of hundreds of black rubbish bags.

The 25-year-old said: “When we moved into the property about two months ago, it needed redecorating so we used that time to sort the inside out.

“As we finished that and the weather got warmer, we wanted to sort the garden so it was nice for the twins to play in.

“Yesterday morning my partner [and a local handyman]started sorting it.

“At the back, there were a lot of brambles and as they started getting rid of it, they found a four or five-foot ditch full of hundreds of black bin bags.

“It was shocking because before then it was completely hidden.”

According to Miss Smitham, the bags were full of dirty nappies, rotting food, old clothes and trainers, and general rubbish.

A pile of furniture was dumped there as well as car tires, two televisions and a fridge.

“I have never seen anything like it in all my life, I burst into tears when I saw it. It looks just like a landfill tip, I’ve seen tips cleaner,” she said.

“It’s swarming with rats, I went to stay with my children and mum that night. I couldn’t live in the house knowing there’s a landfill site at the end of my garden.

“They have collected 90 bags of rubbish so far, but there are so many more to go.

“While my partner was out there, he counted about 20 to 25 rats all scurrying all on the plastic bags, it was absolutely horrific and the pictures don’t do it justice.

“They were trying to remove it for about nine hours yesterday and will be at it all day again today.”

A Swansea Council spokesman said the issue was logged on Wednesday and that the appropriate action would be taken on Thursday.

Miss Smitham said the situation has been upsetting and stressful for her and Mr Babb, following a difficult few years.

“I’ve suffered three miscarriages in the last 18 months and this is just another layer on top of that.

“We’ve been through a lot and were looking forward to settling in our new home and now this has happened while I’m pregnant.

“The whole situation was heartbreaking.”

A spokesman for Swansea Council said: “There has understandably a been a backlog in garden clearances due to the reduced workforce because of the pandemic.

“Following a discussion with Ms Smitham and Mr Babb, arrangements have been made for the garden to be cut tomorrow and the council will arrange for the removal of any rubbish.

“Officers from the Environment Section will take the appropriate action should a rodent infestation be found.

“The council does not charge for this service.”