Pregnant teacher shares a confronting image of herself with one breast as she battles cancer

A pregnant teacher has shared a confronting image of herself with one breast and a burgeoning belly as she battles cancer, explaining that she feels ‘guilty’ about having chemotherapy and putting her unborn baby at risk.

Jennifer Bibard, 31, first noticed a lump in her breast in November last year but doctors assured the Perth-based mother it was just a blocked milk duct from feeding her two-year-old son Luca.

‘When I first felt the lump, I was driving and randomly thought to check my breasts. I instantly knew in my heart there was something wrong,’ she said.

‘My GP said it is likely to be a blocked milk duct but I knew it wasn’t and refused to leave until he booked me in for a biopsy.

‘I had the biopsy on Christmas Eve and got the results on New Years Eve which made it even more devastating.’

Jennifer had an emergency mastectomy at 23 weeks to remove her left breast after the biopsy showed the tumour inside had grown from 2cm to 7cm within a month.

They also took out 22 infected lymph nodes during the surgery, which was on January 23, 2020.

She has had four rounds of chemotherapy and will continue with radiation therapy after her second child is born.

‘It is really weird having cancer whilst pregnant as I consider myself to be more of a cancer patient rather than a mum-to-be,’ she said.

‘I struggled with the idea of losing my hair and breast but then I reminded myself that the kids need me more than I need my hair and boob.’

Jennifer believes her pregnancy might be shielding some the side effects of the cancer treatment because she hasn’t had any.

‘I am so glad I noticed the lump as I have given my unborn baby the best chance of having a mum,’ she said, now 33 weeks along.

Jennifer admits it is ‘hard’ to feel excited about the pregnancy as she is worried and feels ‘guilty’ about the ‘super stressed’ environment her baby is growing in.

‘I have a scan every two weeks and it is always a relief to see my baby is still healthy and unaffected,’ she said.

‘I try and remind myself that the world is still spinning and there is more to life than cancer.’

Her son Luca is a constant reminder to keep going, as is the new little boy she and husband Samuel, 33, are about to meet.

Jennifer praised her community for coming together and helping her family during their greatest time of need.

Generous strangers have raised money for the family along with cooking them almost daily meals.

She adds: ‘The support I have received from strangers has been phenomenal.

‘Every day lovely strangers take it in turns to cook us a meal so we can spend as much time as possible together after work.’