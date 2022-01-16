Pregnant women are being urged to be released from prison after a stillborn baby was discovered in a prison toilet.

After a stillborn baby was delivered in a prison toilet, calls for pregnant women to be exempt from jail were made.

According to new research, pregnant women are being sentenced to prison for non-violent crimes, with some being sentenced just weeks before their due date.

Experts have called for the abolition of prison sentences for pregnant women, citing the dangers they pose to the women and their unborn children.

Academics investigated the cases of 22 women, six of whom were imprisoned at or after 28 weeks of pregnancy.

The report’s lead author, Rona Epstein of Coventry University, told The Observer: “The prison environment only adds another layer of trauma for these women and can be dangerous for the unborn child.”

Women who are convicted while pregnant should receive alternative community-based punishments rather than prison sentences, according to campaigners.

In the United Kingdom, approximately 600 pregnant women are imprisoned each year.

Louise Powell, 31, had no idea she was pregnant when she “cried for help” for several hours in pain at HMP Styal in Cheshire in 2020.

A prison officer summoned a prison nurse three times but she failed to visit Ms Powell during the incident.

Brooke, her baby girl, died after being born in a prison toilet in a breach condition.

Ms Powell, who was serving an eight-month sentence for common assault, racially aggravated harassment, and criminal damage at the time of the incident, is now preparing to file a discrimination lawsuit.

She told The Observer that prison staff had “missed opportunities” and that she believes her baby would have survived if she had arrived at the hospital sooner.

“Time and time again, we hear that women are unable to access vital healthcare, with devastating consequences,” Women in Prison’s chief executive Kate Paradine said in a statement released after a Prison Probation Ombudsman report into the death of Ms Powell’s baby.

Tragedies like this will continue to occur as long as women remain incarcerated.

“The government has to do something.”

