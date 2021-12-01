Pregnant women are demanding clarity as the decision on whether or not to prioritize them is ‘under review.’

Covid booster jabs: Pregnant women demand clarity as the decision on whether or not to prioritize them is still being considered.

Only pregnant women aged 40 and up, as well as those in one of the other eligible groups, such as those with underlying health conditions, are currently eligible for the booster shot.

As the Joint Committee on Immunization and Vaccination (JCVI) continues to review the decision, pregnant women have expressed concern about the lack of clear guidance on whether they should be prioritized for booster shots.

Adults aged 18 and up should be eligible for the additional dose, according to the JCVI.

It means that pregnant women, like the rest of the population, are given a booster dose based on their age.

Pregnant women can only get the booster if they are 40 or older, or if they are in one of the other eligible groups, which includes those with underlying health conditions, according to current NHS guidance.

However, I understand that the JCVI is still reviewing data and evidence to see if all pregnant women should be prioritized over other age groups.

Pregnant women should get vaccinated before the third trimester, according to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

According to studies, pregnant women who contract Covid-19 are more susceptible to serious illness in the third trimester.

“Women who are pregnant or thinking about getting pregnant should come forward for the vaccine and booster as soon as possible to give themselves the best possible protection against COVID-19,” said Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency.

Katie Awdas, 35, from Manchester, told me that she thinks pregnant women should be given priority when it comes to booster shots.

Ms Awdas, who is pregnant and had her second jab in August, is eligible for a booster under plans to reduce the gap from six to three months. However, Boris Johnson has warned younger people not to book their third dose until they are contacted by the health service because there is not enough capacity to meet demand right now.

She told me, “I’d be more than happy to have the vaccine now, which is just over 3 months.”

“Not prioritizing pregnant women is very short-sighted – we are extremely vulnerable to Covid in the third trimester.”

Another is not prioritizing us.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Pregnant women want answers about covid booster shots because the decision to prioritize them is ‘under review.’

Covid booster jabs: Pregnant women demand clarity as decision on whether to prioritise them is ‘under review’