Pregnant women should get the Covid vaccine, according to a mother who spent 21 days in a coma after her twins were born prematurely.

Sultana Ashiq, 34, was nearly 31 weeks pregnant when she was rushed to the hospital in January 2021 after becoming critically ill with Covid. She was ineligible for the vaccine at the time.

A mother whose twins were born prematurely after she fell critically ill with Covid and spent 21 days in a coma, has urged pregnant women to get vaccinated.

When Sultana Ashiq, 34, became ill with Covid in January 2021, she was almost 31 weeks pregnant and was rushed to the hospital.

Ms Ashiq, from Dunstable, Bedfordshire, was “deteriorating very quickly” in hospital, despite the fact that she was ineligible for the vaccine at the time.

While Ms Ashiq was in a coma, her daughters Eyeza and Amara were delivered via Caesarean section.

She was in intensive care for 46 days, first seeing her daughters through a video link and then being able to hold them 41 days after giving birth.

It comes after a new Government campaign urging pregnant women to get vaccinated was launched last week in collaboration with the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) and the Royal College of Midwives.

Doctors, experts, and activists have told me that the “mixed” and “vague” messaging about Covid vaccines in pregnancy has resulted in deaths and premature births.

Ms. Ashiq said she “began to panic” after being taken to the hospital after becoming ill and “deteriorating rapidly.”

“Can you take the babies out because I can’t breathe,” she explained to me.

Pregnancy feels like it’s putting pressure on my lungs.

I’m finding it difficult to breathe.

“They gave me a non-invasive ventilator,” says the patient.

I said, “Take this mask off,” because it was suffocating me and I was claustrophobic at the time.

‘You have to breathe in it or you will die,’ they said.

“I overheard [a doctor]telling my husband, ‘We’ve decided to take the babies out, so we’ll intubate her.’

That was my last memory before the blackout.”

Ms Ashiq was unable to see Eyeza and Amara for 41 days after they were born two months early.

Ms Ashiq, who has now been triple-jabbed, developed sepsis and had a lung collapse while in the hospital.

Pregnant women were labeled “clinically at risk” just a few weeks ago.

