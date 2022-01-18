Pregnant women should not be imprisoned; instead, we should address the reasons why they offend.

Most mothers in prison want the best for their children and require assistance from the community.

The Prison and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) released a report last week into the death of baby Brooke, who was born in a toilet at HMP Styal to her mother, Louise Powell, who was serving her first prison sentence.

The report correctly described Brooke’s birth and death as “deeply sad and distressing,” but it did not state that this was a one-of-a-kind case.

Two other babies, one stillborn in a prison cell and the other in an ambulance en route to the hospital, both died in the last four years.

The Review of Operational Policy on Pregnancy, Mother and Baby Units, and Maternal Separation, which was published in 2020, was prompted by these two baby deaths.

Brook-Leigh Powell, Louise Powell’s breech and stillborn baby girl, was born during the course of this review.

Despite the fact that Louise had no idea she was pregnant and was in excruciating pain, she was denied access to healthcare in prison.

This tragedy, like the others before it, demonstrates why we must question the appropriateness of prison sentences for pregnant women, and indeed for women who are mothers in general.

The PPO report concluded that Louise and Brooke’s health care was inadequate, and that prison staff lacked guidance and training on what to do in the event of an unplanned pregnancy.

According to the report, it will never be known for certain whether Brooke would still be alive if Louise had been treated better; however, it is certain that baby Brooke would have had a better chance of survival.

According to my research with women in and out of prison, the majority of mothers who enter prison are not “bad mothers,” but rather good mothers who may have made a mistake.

Even if it is only for a short period of time, the consequences and impact of a prison sentence on a mother (and potentially her children) is often disproportionate to the crime.

There is a wealth of evidence revealing the inadequacies of care for pregnant women in prison, including new academic research released on Monday titled Why are pregnant women in prison?, which highlights the lack of care that has been provided.

