Pregnant women with severe COVID-19 have more complications and baby deaths, according to a study.

Pregnant women with severe COVID-19 have a higher risk of complications and baby deaths, according to a new study.

According to a study published Monday, pregnant women with a moderate to severe case of COVID-19 have a higher risk of complications than pregnant women who do not have the virus.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) looked at over 13,000 pregnant women who gave birth between March and December 2020, before vaccines became available.

COVID-19 infected approximately 2,400 pregnant women.

Mild or asymptomatic infection was not linked to a higher risk of pregnancy, according to the research.

Those with a moderate to severe case of COVID-19, on the other hand, were more likely to give birth by cesarean section, deliver newborns prematurely, die shortly after birth, or suffer serious illness from complications related to a complicated pregnancy.

According to the study, those who were more severely affected by COVID-19 were also more likely to lose their pregnancy or have their infant die while still a newborn.

In response to the findings, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has recommended that more pregnant women and women of childbearing age get vaccinated and take other precautions to avoid infection with the coronavirus.

“The findings highlight the importance of vaccinating women of childbearing age and pregnant women, as well as taking other precautions to avoid becoming infected with SARS-CoV-2,” said Dr.

The study was funded by the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), which is directed by Diana Bianchi.

“This is the most effective way to safeguard pregnant women and their children.”

