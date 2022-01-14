Premier Aliyev expects Azerbaijan to recognize Northern Cyprus.

Northern Cyprus expects Azerbaijan to recognize it: Premier

According to Faiz Sucuoglu, there will be no federal solution to Cyprus’s on-again, off-again peace process.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoglu said Thursday that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) expects Azerbaijan to recognize the country.

“Our expectation, particularly as brothers, is that Azerbaijan, with whom we share common roots, speak the same language, and share the same religion, will recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which will be a significant step forward,” Faiz Sucuoglu told Anadolu Agency.

“We have given our decision on it,” Sucuoglu said, noting that there would be no federal solution to the island’s on-again, off-again peace process.

“There will be two sovereign, equal states (on the island) from now on,” he said.

“On this issue, our President Ersin Tatar has taken a firm stance, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shown tremendous support.”

Despite a series of diplomatic efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement, Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long conflict between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

Following a Greek Cypriot coup in 1974 aimed at annexing the island to Greece, Turkiye intervened militarily as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence.

As a result, in 1983, the TRNC was established.

In recent years, there has been an on-again, off-again peace process, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkiye, Greece, and the United Kingdom.

President Erdogan’s proactive policy, according to Sucuoglu, has put Turkish Cyprus at ease.

“They’ll understand that if they slap, they’ll get punched.”

This is how Turkey, our motherland, protects us.

As a result, we are very comfortable with this direction in the TRNC because we know that 84 million [Turkish people] are behind us,” he said.

Sucuoglu also emphasized the value of energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Cyprus is a ship that can’t be sunk.”

Whoever controls Cyprus has control of the Middle East and North Africa.

There’s the TRNC and then there’s the motherland.

Turkish Cyprus will fight until the end to achieve this goal,” he added.

Turkiye, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected Greece’s and the Greek Cypriot administration’s maritime boundary claims, emphasizing that the.

Short summary of Infosurhoy