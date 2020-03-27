Premier League and British football shuts down until April due to coronavirus – as it happened

The pilot of the plane carrying the professional footballer Emiliano Sala was not licensed to fly the aircraft when it plunged into the sea, killing both of them, an official report has concluded.

David Ibbotson had not completed night flying training and his private pilot’s licence did not permit him to be paid for carrying passengers, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) found.

The regulations under which the Piper Malibu light aircraft was operated also meant it should have not been flown commercially. Investigators found such unlicensed flights frequently took place in the world of sport, business and leisure.