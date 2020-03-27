Premier League and British football shuts down until April due to coronavirus – as it happened

Right, I’m going to wind this blog up now. I’ll leave you with news from David Conn that there are serious fears the football season may never be completed.
And here’s a recap of the events that have tumbled on a disheartening day all round:
In football
- All Premier League, EFL and WSL and FAW football is suspended until April
- All Scottish professional and grassroots football is suspended until further notice
- Players from Everton, Watford and West Ham, as well as Hammers manager David Moyes, are among those self-isolating
- Bundesliga 1 and 2 games are off until April
- Ligue 1 and 2 suspended ‘until further notice’
- Euro 2020 is under threat, with Uefa to meet next week to discuss the tournament’s destiny
- England’s international friendlies against Italy and Denmark have been cancelled. Wales v Austria is also off
- Nigel Pearson hit out at Boris Johnson for his ‘lack of leadership’ on coronavirus
- All Champions League and Europa League games next week are off
Elsewhere in the sporting world
- F1 grand prix in Bahrain and Vietnam have been cancelled in the wake of the race in Australia also being pulled
- The Masters golf major has been postponed
- The London Marathon has been put back from April to October from April
- England’s cricket tour of Sri Lanka is no more
- The weekend’s remaining Six Nations match, Wales v Scotland, is off
- Sunday’s Premiership Rugby Cup final between Sale and Harlequins is off
- In cycling, the Giro d’Italia has been postponed, along with June’s Women’s Tour
- The Rugby Football League say fixtures will go ahead despite Leeds pulling out of their game against Catalans Dragons
- Even chess isn’t safe
Fifa has advised that all remaining international matches due to be played in March and April should be postponed indefinitely. It has also announced it will temporarily relax its normal rules which oblige clubs to release players for international fixtures, stating that would not apply should games go ahead. A Fifa statement said:
To avoid any unnecessary health risks and also situations of potential sporting unfairness, we therefore recommend that all international matches previously scheduled to take place in March and April should now be postponed until such time that they can take place in a safe and secure environment, both for players and for the general public.
The decision to carry on with National League fixtures this weekend has angered the Barrow manager, Ian Evatt:
Evatt’s sentiments are echoed by Dagenham’s joint-owner Peter Freund:
Every major sports league across the globe has postponed their seasons. The National League must do the same or be known as the most tone deaf and foolish organisation in existence. I will not support a decision to put our players, staff or supporters in harm’s way. Period.
Sunday’s Premiership Rugby Cup final between Sale and Harlequins had been scheduled to go ahead but it has now bitten the dust after an associated individual developed symptoms consistent with the virus. Here’s a statement from Premiership Rugby:
Unfortunately, Sunday’s Premiership Rugby Cup Final has been postponed following an individual of staff developing symptoms consistent with Coronavirus (Covid-19). The individual is now safely in isolation. We’re incredibly sorry to all the people who will be disappointed, however the welfare of fans, players and staff remains our first concern, and so we must postpone the game for now. We will continue to consult with DCMS, Public Health England, and our clubs; and will announce rescheduling as soon we can.
Here’s our chief football correspondent, David Hytner, on the minefield that awaits football’s governing bodies as they wrestle with the prospect of balancing the coronavirus crisis with trying to complete their seasons:
From major club and international football to the golf and tennis tours, Covid-19 has decimated the sporting calendar. Here is an updated list of what has been affected so far, by my colleague Ed Aarons:
The Manchester Marathon is the latest big run to be called off. It had been scheduled to take place on 5 April. Here’s an extract from the organisers’ statement:
In light of escalating concerns surrounding the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 on public health we have made the tough decision to postpone the 2020 Manchester Marathon which was due to take place on Sunday 5th April. As the organiser of a mass participation sporting event such as this we have a responsibility to ensure the safety and health of our runners, spectators and crew, and to do everything within our power to prevent the virus from spreading further.
It’s business as usual for rugby league and the Super League is even suggesting it could help fill in the gaps in TV schedules:
Sampdoria have announced that four more of their players and a club doctor have tested positive for coronavirus after Manolo Gabbiadini’s positive test a couple of days ago. Here’s a statement:
Sampdoria can confirm that footballers Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina, Morten Thorsby and club doctor Amedeo Baldari have tested positive for COVID-19, following the positive result for Manolo Gabbiadini a few days ago. All of them are in good health and are at their homes in Genoa. The club would like to reiterate that it has carried out all the necessary procedures in accordance with the law: all the club’s offices are closed and the players, club officials and staff potentially infected are in voluntary self-isolation at home. All sporting activities have been suspended and essential administrative and organisational operations are being carried out remotely.
Hello. It’s Gregg here. I’ll be updating you on any further news on a day in which coronavirus has wiped out much of the sporting calendar. Earlier, Ben posted the full text from an open letter to Liverpool supporters from the club’s manager, Jürgen Klopp, in which he made it clear football is the most trivial of matters at a time when there is a public health crisis. “Not only is Klopp a manager with a social conscience he does not mind putting it on display,” writes Paul Wilson. You can read the full story below …
If it’s a choice between football and the good of the wider society it’s no contest. Really, it isn’t.
Is it good news that the trickle of postponements and cancellations has slowed, or bad news that the world’s running out of events to push back?
Inevitably, the UK’s showpiece road running race has now been postponed.
In a statement, organisers said: “London Marathon Events today announced the postponement of the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday 26 April. The 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon – The 40th Race – is now scheduled to take place on Sunday 4 October 2020.”
Event director Hugh Brasher said: “The world is in an unprecedented situation grappling with a global pandemic of Covid-19 and public health is everyone’s priority. We know how disappointing this news will be for so many – the runners who have trained for many months, the thousands of charities for which they are raising funds and the millions who watch the race every year.
“We know that there will be many, many questions from runners, charities and others and we ask you to please bear with us as we work through the detailed planning process to deliver the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon on its new scheduled date. We will email all runners and charities today and then update them via email by the end of next week at the latest. We will also post regular updates on our website and social media channels.”
Meanwhile, in we’re-going-to-get-through-this corner … Aston Villa have donated food that had been prepared for Saturday’s game against Chelsea to homeless charities. The club said 850 staff packed lunches and hot food would be given away and asked for organisations who wished to receive the food to contact the club.
In response to a Twitter appeal, the Aston Villa Foundation said: “We are pleased to say that all of the food has now been allocated to a number of homeless charities and housing shelters. Thank you Twitter for ensuring this food doesn’t go to waste and it is going to those who will really benefit.”
Brighton later announced food originally purchased for the hospitality lounges and retail kiosks for Saturday’s postponed match against Arsenal would be donated to the city’s homeless community. The club has donated all surplus fresh fruit and vegetables, diary products and sandwiches to Sussex Homeless Support, which will be used to help provide food across various night shelters as well as soup kitchens in and around the Brighton and Hove area. PA Media
Russia hopes to geg in on more Euro 2020 matches, as a potential solution to the threat hanging over the tournament.
State news agency Tass reports that deputy prime minister Dmitry Chernyshenko says the country is willing to host more than current four matches – three group games and one quarter-final – at Zenit St Petersburg’s stadium. The current fixture list splits matches across 12 different European cities.
Over in France, sports clubs are being told to limit their activities to groups of no more than 10 people.
The country’s sports minister said clubs were free to continue their activities “in a responsible manner”, as long as they split up into smaller gatherings, including coaches as well as players.
All Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 matches this weekend are now cancelled, having originally been ordered to be played behind closed doors.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who tested postitive for coronavirus on Thursday has posted his thoughts on today’s developments.
A former Bury doctor has been suspended from all football-related activity for four years for a breach of the Football Association’s anti-doping regulations.
Dr Andrew Johnson admitted he tampered with doping control by providing fraudulent information to an anti-doping organisation – namely the FA and/or UK Anti-Doping – in relation to an application for a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) on behalf of a player. The FA said in a statement that the suspension was effective immediately and will run until the end of 13 January 2024.
Johnson had sought a reduction in the sanction under Regulation 72 of the FA’s anti-doping regulations, which concerns the prompt admission of a rule violation when confronted with one. However, an independent regulatory commission decided that this was not appropriate in this case.
Johnson admitted deliberately backdating a form which was part of a retrospective TUE application sent by a player to UKAD in April 2019. PA Media
Olympics update: still going ahead as planned, but the torch relay has gone a big wrong.
Large crowds reportedly assembled in Sparta despite requests for the public to stay away. In a statement, the IOC said: “We fully understand the decision taken by the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) in association with the Greek Ministry of Health to cancel the Greek leg of the Olympic Torch Relay.
“The handover of the Olympic Flame will happen as scheduled on 19 March 2020. The International Olympic Committee confirms its full commitment to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.”
Anything, ANYTHING to do with torches gives me an excuse to post arguably the best video on the internet. Set aside 3min 45sec and treat yourself …
Paul Pogba has some sage health advice …
Hey, who’s running in the Boston Marathon on 20 April?
Nobody, that’s who – it’s now postponed to 14 September. Lots of focus will now be put on the London Marathon, but before then there are other mass participation events still pencilled in as going ahead, not least the 13,000-capacity London Landmarks Half Marathon on 29 March.
I was supposed to be running a half in Limassol next weekend. Not so much now – that was pulled on Tuesday, and my flight was cancelled this morning. It’s also a really interesting year to be race director of my first ever event – the Sandy 10 in Bedfordshire (not a plug – we’re nearly sold out). We’re holding firm at the moment, but getting nervy every time the PM goes near a microphone. I’ve just had a nice mail querying how I’m going to transport some gazebos from Moggerhanger to race HQ.
You will absolutely never guess what the main theme of today’s Fiver is …
I’m sure I’m not alone in giving Uefa a bit of side-eye, wondering quite how bad the situation has to get across European domestic leagues before they just have a quick conference call between the various FAs and pull this summer’s Euros. A meeting is due on Tuesday, and it’s surely a case of when rather than if they postpone the tournament.
That’s enough fun for you. Here’s more details from Germany …
The German Football League (DFL) has called off all weekend matches in the Bundesliga and second tier Bundesliga 2 and recommended that both leagues be suspended until 2 April, it said in a statement on Friday.
The decision was taken “in view of the dynamics of today’s events with new coronavirus infections and corresponding suspected cases directly related to the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2,” the statement said.
It said a general assembly would be held on Monday where it would recommend to the clubs the both leagues be put on hold until 2 April.
Many thanks to Ben for keeping his pluck during a grim day for lovers of live sport. Stuart here again to try and work out what’s left.
I’m going to throw you a bone – something fun before I give you stuff about things being cancelled. Here’s this week’s Sports Quiz of the Week …
This weekend’s games in the top two leagues of German football have been postponed, after initially being scheduled to be played behind closed doors, the DFL have confirmed. All games have been suspended until 2 April. It seems the DFL have, belatedly, listened to Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcântara.
Liverpool have also temporarily suspended first-team activities, joining Barcelona in halting squad training in the wake of matches being postponed. And it is difficult to envisage Liverpool being the last team to do so given they will not play until 4 April – at the earliest. “Players have been given individual programmes to follow during this period and first-team training took place as normal today,” said a statement on Friday. “Liverpool will work with the club’s medical team and other relevant authorities to monitor the situation and decide upon a date to return to Melwood to give the squad the best chance of preparing for their next fixture.”
Away from the football, the Gold Cup is about to get under way:
More cycling has been postponed following news of Giro d’Italia being canned, with the 2020 Women’s Tour, scheduled for 8-13 June, delayed along with the domestic Tour Series circuit race series, which was due to take place across May.
National League matches will go ahead as scheduled this weekend. A reminder that Harrogate have appealed to the league to postpone their match against Solihull because they have four players self-isolating but, that aside, some clubs could be on for a record attendance given the dearth of games. “Following a board meeting held today, the National League has decided to allow matches in its three divisions to proceed as planned this weekend,” read a statement on Friday afternoon. “The National League will keep the operation of its competition under constant and diligent review, and will remain in compliance with government advice at all times. The Football Association has offered its guidance, and made it clear the decision to continue or to suspend a competition is a matter for each league to make. The National League places the welfare and well-being of all those involved in and connected to its competition as the highest priority.”
Barcelona have suspended all first-team activity until further notice on medical advice. “In the coming days, the players will follow a personalised and specific physical workout plan from their homes, supervised by the team’s trainers,” the club says. The La Liga side say the decision was made following a meeting this morning between president Josep Bartomeu, Dr Jaume Padrós, the president of the Barcelona Medical Association and the head of occupational healthcare at the club, and Dr Antoni Trilla, the head of epidemiology at Hospital Clínic.
Hull City are the latest club to donate food ordered for matchday following the suspension of games, with Aston Villa confirming 850 staff packed lunches are being donated to support homeless charities. “With food having already been delivered to the Kcom Stadium for tomorrow’s game, the club was keen to ensure it didn’t go to waste,” read a club statement. “Fresh fruit, vegetables and sandwiches have now been passed over to FareShare Hull & Humber, a charity that redistributes surplus food to over 120 organisations throughout the region. The club are pleased that this surplus food will go to people who really need it.”
The National League rumbles on … or does it? Harrogate Town have appealed to the league to postpone Friday’s match with Solihull Moors, because they have four employees in self-isolation. “We have a duty of care for the health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters,” they said in a statement. Harrogate are second in the league. Solihull, who this afternoon confirmed the signing of striker Adam Rooney, are seventh.
Some League One reaction, courtesy of the Bristol Rovers manager Ben Garner. “Ultimately the health and welfare of everyone is more important than football,” he says. “All we can do is follow the advice of the experts and hope for the most important win in beating coronavirus. Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected.” In the Championship, Fulham were due to host Brentford on Friday evening but every EFL match has been postponed.
If – and it’s a big if – the Scottish Premiership season cannot be completed, Celtic should be crowned champions, so-says Neil Lennon. The SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster confirmed on Friday said it was “neither realistic nor possible” to continue amid the coronavirus outbreak. Lennon, whose side are 13 points clear at the top of the league, described the situation as a “nightmare” and added: “If it was to stop now I would doubt very much that they would say it was null and void. It could be death by a thousand cuts. We have played over 30 games, that’s well over two thirds of the season so we should be declared champions.”
David Moyes is among the West Ham personnel self-isolating after coming into contact with Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager who has tested positive for coronavirus. West Ham, one of eight clubs to have at least one employee in self-isolation, has “already taken a number of precautionary measures”, including deep cleans at the club’s training grounds as well as the London Stadium. Moyes came into contact with Arteta during a 1-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium on 7 March. Meanwhile, an Inverness Caledonian Thistle player is currently in self-isolation after showing symptoms associated with coronavirus. The Scottish Championship club are awaiting the results of tests on the unnamed player.
Twenty-four hours notice for rugby-goers:
The Masters has been held every year since 1945 – but this year’s tournament has been postponed owing to the coronavirus. Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National, said: “The health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision.”
The football calendar has been decimated but a few sporting nuggets appear to have survived – for now at least. “The British Basketball League is currently continuing to play a full set of fixtures this weekend,” emails Shaun Thorpe. “All broadcast live on youtube for free. As things stand, the Bath Half Marathon is also set to go ahead.” The Netball Superleague is also set to continue.
Word from the Channel Islands … Guernsey FC say that Saturday’s Isthmian League game at Sevenoaks Town has been postponed on the advice of the States of Guernsey, who say that “islanders should avoid travelling into and out of the Bailiwick for non-essential reasons with immediate effect”. Meanwhile the Guernsey marathon has been postponed until October.
Again, in case you missed this story among everything else:
Is there anything left to be postponed? OK, so the National League is still going ahead and the Bundesliga are going to give behind-closed-doors games another crack on Saturday but, apart from that, it’s slim pickings in the world of sport.
Ben’s back for more of this mental punishment. I don’t envy him. Chins up all.
… while in golf, The Masters, the first major of the year due to start on 9 April … not so much.
Full story here …
Over on the rugby beat, and in no way not inevitably …
The pilot of the plane carrying the professional footballer Emiliano Sala was not licensed to fly the aircraft when it plunged into the sea, killing both of them, an official report has concluded.
David Ibbotson had not completed night flying training and his private pilot’s licence did not permit him to be paid for carrying passengers, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) found.
The regulations under which the Piper Malibu light aircraft was operated also meant it should have not been flown commercially. Investigators found such unlicensed flights frequently took place in the world of sport, business and leisure.
Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcântra has taken unkindly to the German Bundesliga’s decision to go ahead with the weekend’s fixtures.
His side are due to play Union Berlin behind closed doors on Saturday, part of a full programme of games, but he responded to a tweet from the German Football League (DFL) saying: “This is crazy. Please stop fooling around and land on reality. Let’s be honest, there are much more important priorities than sport.”
At odds with other European leagues, the DFL has said the top two divisions will play this weekend, but then matches would be suspended from next Tuesday until 2 April.
Afternoon all. Stuart here allowing Ben some respite.
Oh but there’s no respite, as proper journalism’s David Conn reports …
BT Sport are not offering refunds to subscribers for the lack of live Premier League, Champions League, Bundesliga and other competitions to which they have TV rights, as broadcasters grapple with the mass postponement of sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The company is planning to fill its schedules with any live sport which carries on, reruns of matches already played this season, WWE films and documentaries. Its current position is that as, so far, only two rounds of Premier League matches have been postponed – until 4 April – and Uefa has postponed only next week’s Champions and Europa League matches, it hopes to resume broadcasting live sport before too long.
In a statement, a BT spokesman said: “We apologise to customers about the changes to the BT Sport schedule this month due to the impact of Covid-19. The situation is evolving rapidly and we are working with the leagues to continue to broadcast live sport wherever possible and broadcast games when they are rescheduled over the coming months. We will continue to broadcast a wide range of BT Sport content including films and documentaries and we will update our customers as we have a clearer view of the remainder of the season.”
Story in full below …
Jürgen Klopp has penned an open letter to supporters:
I don’t think this is a moment where the thoughts of a football manager should be important, but I understand for our supporters they will want to hear from the team and I will front that.
First and foremost, all of us have to do whatever we can to protect one another. In society I mean. This should be the case all the time in life, but in this moment I think it matters more than ever.
I’ve said before that football always seems the most important of the least important things. Today, football and football matches really aren’t important at all.
Of course, we don’t want to play in front of an empty stadium and we don’t want games or competitions suspended, but if doing so helps one individual stay healthy – just one – we do it no questions asked.
If it’s a choice between football and the good of the wider society, it’s no contest. Really, it isn’t.
Today’s decision and announcement is being implemented with the motive of keeping people safe. Because of that we support it completely. We have seen members of teams we compete against become ill. This virus has shown that being involved in football offers no immunity. To our rival clubs and individuals who are affected and to those who later will become so, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
None of us know in this moment what the final outcome will be, but as a team we have to have belief that the authorities make decisions based on sound judgement and morality.
Yes, I am the manager of this team and club and therefore carry a leadership responsibility with regards to our future on the pitch. But I think in the present moment, with so many people around our city, the region, the country and the world facing anxiety and uncertainty, it would be entirely wrong to speak about anything other than advising people to follow expert advice and look after themselves and each other.
The message from the team to our supporters is only about your well-being. Put your health first. Don’t take any risk. Think about the vulnerable in our society and act where possible with compassion for them.
Please look after yourselves and look out for each other.
You’ll Never Walk Alone,
Jürgen
It’s not football … but the Giro d’Italia has been postponed. The cycling event was due to take place between 9-31 May. In response to the spread of the coronavirus, the Hungarian government has declared a state of emergency. This means the Giro’s start in Budapest cannot take place in Hungary as planned.
As it stands, National League matches remain on, though there is a board meeting taking place this afternoon. The Chesterfield manager, John Pemberton, has described the situation as “crazy”. The Bundesliga will play behind closed doors on Saturday, while there are matches planned in Turkey and Russia.
Manchester United react to the suspension of Premier League matches, with Ole Gunnar Solskjær thanking supporters for their backing. “I would like to thank our fans for their tremendous support so far this season and we look forward to welcoming them back to Old Trafford as soon as is safely possible,” he says. Ed Woodward adds: “While it is disappointing to see the season paused, we recognise there are bigger considerations as part of the need to help slow the spread of coronavirus.”
Meanwhile at Cheltenham, the first race is moments away:
Southampton sent their players home earlier and, at the moment, the plan is for training to resume on Monday. The players will be given a weekend off after the postponement of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Norwich City. No Southampton players are showing any symptoms of coronavirus.
The Irish FA have also suspended all matches at domestic and grassroots levels following a meeting this morning, copying the steps taking by the Premier League and co. “We expect games to restart on Saturday 4 April 2020. The matter will be kept under constant review,” they say.
Anyone know when Premier League Years next airs? The Premier League, the Football League, the Football Association and the Women’s Super League have suspended all matches until the weekend of 3-5 April in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Liverpool have a released a statement saying they “welcome” the Premier League’s decision to postpone all matches and confirm they have implemented precautions across its sites to “minimise the spread of the coronavirus”.