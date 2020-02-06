Premier League clubs vote on major change to transfer window

The Premier League transfer window has been running up until just before the start of the season in recent years following a change to the rules back in

Premier League clubs have voted to return to the old style of summer transfer window which closes on September 1 instead of just before the start of the season.

The rule changed back in 2018 following a vote from clubs to move it to the last Thursday before the season begins.

However, having experimented with the new system for two years now, those clubs have decided to move it back to either the end of August or the start of September, as it was before the initial change.

A statement from the Premier League read: “At a Shareholders’ Meeting today, Premier League clubs voted to adopt a change to the Summer Transfer Window closing date for season 2020/21.

“This will move the closing date back to the traditional point at the end of August/early September.

“The 2020 closing date will therefore be 17:00 BST on 1 September (31 August 2020 being a UK Bank Holiday).

“Clubs agreed after discussing the topic at length at previous Shareholders’ Meetings.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has previously said that he would like to bring the Premier League window back in line with the rest of Europe as it makes no sense for English clubs to be out of kilter with the rest of the continent.

“I don’t care when it closes, but it must close at the same time,” he said in September.

“They spoke about finishing it before the season starts. Good idea, but only England did it. That makes no sense. It was a good idea but it didn’t work out.”

As expressed in the Premier League statement, the U-turn means this summer’s deadline day will be on September 1st, with the transfer window officially closing at 5pm.