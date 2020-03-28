Premier League Considers Restrictions on Elderly Fans as Coronavirus Control

Meetings in which attendees will not be shaking hands are being had to address the spread of coronavirus in the UK, with one suggestion from football’s Premier League being the banning of over-70-year-olds from football grounds. Not because they’re the most racist and most likely to be caught spitting at people with hard surnames by TV cameras, but because they’re the most likely to die should a rogue sneeze or attempt at gobbing on an enemy player spread the coronavirus infection Mexican Wave-style around the stadium.

This is but one war-footing measure that’s being put to the government today, as the heads of many sports organisations meet to discuss potential limits on the beloved sports gatherings of the proles that could be on the way via Public Health England. PHE could move to force near-future sporting events to be conducted entirely behind closed doors, or at least agree with the Premier League’s milder and less financially ruinous suggestion to restrict stadium access of the most vulnerable groups.

A knock on effect could see the Premier League loosen its controls over TV rights, perhaps allowing more matches to be televised, should games be forced to be played in front of empty stadiums for the purposes of getting a result for the record books. All that’s happened so far is players have stopped shaking hands before matches, yet continue to blow snot out of their noses all over the pitch, as if they’re not really that bothered about it all and haven’t yet started reading the front 62 pages of the papers. [Sky News]

Image credit: Unsplash