Premier League Results

Jan 21 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Tuesday (start times are BST) AFC Bournemouth (2) 3 Brighton & Hove Albion (0) 1 Aston Villa (0) 2 Watford (1) 1 Everton (1) 2 Newcastle United (0) 2 Sheffield United (0) 0 Manchester City (0) 1 Crystal Palace (0) 0 Southampton (1) 2 Chelsea (1) 2 Arsenal (0) 2 Wednesday, January 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leicester City v West Ham United (1930) Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City (1930) Manchester United v Burnley (2015) Thursday, January 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool (2000)
