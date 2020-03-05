Premier League SCRAP fair play handshakes between players before matches due to coronavirus

The Premier League have taken extra measures as the risk of coronavirus spread mounts, and have revealed they have ordered handshakes between players not to occur during this weekend’s fixtures and for the foreseeable future.

A statement released by the football’s governing body confirmed that players will no longer be shaking hands, until further notice.

‘The Premier League fair-play handshake will not take place between players and match officials from this weekend until further noticed based on medical advice.

‘Coronavirus is spread via droplets from the nose and mouth and can be transmitted onto the hands and passed on via a handshake.

‘Clubs and match officials will still perform the rest of the traditional walk-out protocol ahead of each fixture.

‘On entering the field of play, the two teams will continue to line up, accompanied by the Premier League music, then players from the home team will walk past their opposition without shaking hands,’ the statement concluded.

The ongoing worry regarding the virus has put the Premier League on red alert, with the division now looking to the recent steps taken in Italy where all Serie A fixtures were ordered to take place behind closed doors.

The FA and Premier League are now also exploring the costs and implications of staging games behind closed doors later this season to cope with any mass spread of the illness.

Both organisations will be led by the government’s public health advice before making any alterations to the fixture list, but have held talks about what to do if large gatherings are prohibited — with behind-closed-doors games emerging as a possibility.

The FA have the added complication of hosting a friendly international at Wembley on March 27 between England and Italy, where six Serie A matches were postponed last weekend due to the spread of the virus.

The fixture will remain on unless the FA are advised to act by the government.