Premier League set to open gates for home team fans

ANKARA

The English Premier League is set to host a limited number of fans in stadiums near the end of the season, it said on Wednesday.

“The Premier League has today confirmed that the final two Match weeks of the 2020/21 season will be limited to home fans, subject to the Government easing lockdown restrictions in the United Kingdom,” it said in a statement.

Premier League matches have been played without spectators since last season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Following consultation with clubs, it was agreed matches would not be open to away supporters due to varying operational challenges across the League and the need to deliver a consistent approach, while maximising the opportunity for home-fan attendance,” according to the Premier League.

Week 37 matches will be held May 19 and the last round will be played May 23 when the 2020-21 season will end.

It said that the league is cognizant of the “safety and security of supporters.”

“Clubs have a proven track record of providing COVID-safe environments and have operational plans in place ready to safely welcome supporters back to their stadiums,” it said.

The statement added that the UK government will announce its final decision about access to stadiums no later than May 10.

The Premier League is also planning to include away fans next season.