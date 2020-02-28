Premier League to launch Hall of Fame

LONDON, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — The English Premier League will launch its official Hall of Fame with the first two inductees to be revealed on March 19, announced the league on Thursday.

Membership of the Premier League Hall of Fame represents the highest individual honor awarded by the League which inaugurated in 1992. Each inductee will receive a personalized medallion, engraved with the year of their induction.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “Since 1992, the Premier League has been home to world-class players who have defined generations and provided us with compelling football season after season. A place in the Premier League Hall of Fame is reserved for the very best. It will be an occasion for our fans around the world to look back over the years and help us celebrate some truly exceptional playing careers.”

A shortlist of nominees will also be announced, with fans invited to vote to help select the additional former players to join the Hall of Fame 2020.