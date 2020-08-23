Premier Li urges unremitting efforts to improve medical skills, services

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday called on the country’s medical workers to make unremitting efforts in improving their medical skills and services to further promote the reform and development of China’s health sector.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks in an instruction on the occasion of China’s third Doctors’ Day.

In the instruction, Li lauded the contributions made by medical workers in protecting people’s lives and health amid the COVID-19 epidemic, and expressed his respect for them.

Li called for efforts to further coordinate epidemic control and economic and social development, as well as efforts to step up training of medical workers. He also urged fostering a sound social environment that respects the medical profession.

A symposium was held on Wednesday morning at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to mark Doctors’ Day. Vice Premier Sun Chunlan attended the event and delivered a speech.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, extended greetings to medical workers, and called on them to further promote the spirit they have demonstrated in fighting COVID-19 to protect people’s lives and health.

Sun also praised the outstanding roles of medical workers in securing “major strategic achievements” in China’s COVID-19 response, and called for efforts to always stay alert in maintaining response measures on a regular basis.

She called for efforts to better publicize the actions of medical workers, and put in place and implement incentive policies for them.