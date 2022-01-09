Premier says the UK can ‘ride out’ the omicron wave without going into lockdown.

Premier says UK can ‘ride out’ the omicron wave without going into lockdown.

Shortly before Prime Minister Johnson's press conference, the UK reported 218,724 new daily COVID-19 cases, a new high.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that the UK has “a chance to ride out this omicron wave” without another lockdown.

Johnson began the COVID-19 press conference on a more somber note, saying, “Anyone who thinks our battle with COVID is over, I am afraid, is profoundly wrong.”

This is a time to exercise extreme caution.”

On Tuesday, just before the press conference, the UK reported a new record of 218,724 new cases of the disease.

Even this figure could be an underestimate due to issues with testing capacity in recent days and weeks.

It brings the total number of cases since the outbreak to 13.6 million, with 148,941 deaths, including 48 on Tuesday.

However, Johnson insisted that the UK was now in a better position than it had been in previous waves, owing to a “substantial level of protection” provided by its national vaccination effort.

“We can find a way to live with this virus,” he said, before going on to say that the coming weeks would be “challenging” and that some services would be disrupted.

To that end, he announced that beginning in January, 100,000 critical workers in a variety of sectors, including food production, transportation, and the border force, would be required to take daily lateral flow tests.

Teachers who have retired will be expected to return to work.

Despite stating that the NHS would be put on “war footing,” Johnson stated that he would not be imposing any additional restrictions at this time.

Plan B restrictions include mask requirements in some settings and vaccine passports for certain venues.

Johnson urged Brits to get their booster shots, saying that “up to 90% of those in intensive care” haven’t had them and that up to 60% are unvaccinated.

According to government data released on Tuesday, up until and including Jan.

3, 90.1 percent of Brits aged 12 and up had received their first dose of vaccine, 82.6 percent had received their second jab, and 59.8 percent had received their booster shot.

Along with Johnson, Professor Chris Whitty, the UK government’s chief medical adviser, spoke.

There had, according to Whitty.

