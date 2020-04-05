Preparations for Tanzania’s October general elections in advanced stage

DAR ES SALAAM, April 4 (Xinhua) — The government of Tanzania on Saturday handed over to the national electoral body 12 new vehicles to help it make preparations for the October general elections.

The vehicles were handed over to the National Electoral Commission (NEC) by the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labor, Employment, Youth and the Disabled, Jenista Mhagama, in the capital Dodoma.

“The 12 vehicles will help the electoral body to make preparations for the general elections that will elect the president, Members of Parliament and councilors,” said Mhagama.

Mhagama said the vehicles were part of 20 vehicles bought by the government to enable NEC to make preparations and oversee fair and free elections as provided for in the constitution.

In addition to the provision of the vehicles, Mhagama said the government will also provide the NEC with other electoral facilities, including a budget for running the elections.

On March 26, Tanzanian President John Magufuli said the country’s October 2020 general elections will be held as planned despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

Over 30 million Tanzanians out of a population of 55 million will vote for councilors, parliamentarians in the general elections.

Tanzania’s electoral body said on Tuesday more than 30 million voters have their information updated in the voter registry between July 2019 and February 2020.