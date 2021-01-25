Preparatory session for 13th CPV National Congress to adopt agenda

HANOI, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Delegates to the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) attended a preparatory session here on Monday, during which they are scheduled to adopt the agenda of the congress.

The delegates will also elect the presidium, the secretarial delegation and the delegate eligibility verification board of the congress, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The congress’s working regulations and election rules as well as a report on the eligibility of delegates are expected to be approved by the preparatory session.

Ahead of the preparatory session, delegates to the congress laid wreaths and paid tribute at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

A record high of 1,587 delegates representing more than 5.1 million CPV members will attend the national congress. Enditem