President Biden warns Russian President Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine will come at a ‘high price.’

President Biden warns Putin that invading Ukraine will have “severe consequences.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday that invading Ukraine would result in “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to resolve the crisis but was “equally prepared for other scenarios,” according to the White House.

It made no mention of the hour-long call reducing the threat of a European war.

According to the White House, Biden also stated that if the Kremlin attacked its neighbor, the US and its allies would respond “decisively” and “impose swift and severe costs.”

The two presidents spoke a day after Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, warned that US intelligence indicates a Russian invasion could start within days, possibly before the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing on February 8.

Russia has gathered over 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border and sent troops to exercises in Belarus, effectively encircling Ukraine on three sides.

Russia’s military buildup, according to US officials, has reached a point where it could invade at any time.

The meeting took place at a crucial juncture in what has become Russia’s and the West’s most serious security crisis since the Cold War.

Officials in the United States believe they only have a few days to prevent an invasion and massive bloodshed in Ukraine.

While the US and its NATO allies have no plans to send troops to Ukraine to fight Russia, an invasion and the ensuing sanctions could have a far-reaching impact on energy supplies, global markets, and Europe’s power balance.

“President Biden made it clear to President Putin that while the United States remains prepared to engage in diplomacy in full coordination with our Allies and partners,” the White House statement said.

According to a senior administration official who briefed reporters following the call on condition of anonymity, the call was “professional and substantive,” but it produced “no fundamental change in the dynamic that has been unfolding now for several weeks.”

According to the official, it is still unclear whether Putin has made a final decision on military action.

While tensions have been rising for months, according to Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s top foreign policy aide, in recent days…

