President calls on Namibians to get COVID-19 vaccination

WINDHOEK, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Namibian President Hage Geingob on Wednesday called on all Namibians to participate in vaccination against COVID-19 when the process is launched in the southern African country.

Geingob called on his countrymen to do away with conspiracy theories around the vaccine and allow themselves to be vaccinated as a way of combating the pandemic.

“I assure all Namibians that the government will not do anything to harm you but we are doing all we can do to find the vaccine from friendly countries and we are also part of the COVAX facility. We would want all Namibians to participate in the vaccination program when it’s rolled out,” he said.

The Namibian president also extended the current state of affairs where strict regulations including wearing masks in all public places, social distancing as well as the restricted sale of alcohol for the next 21 days.

“I call on all Namibians to continue adhering to the set regulations including properly wearing your masks in public and also social distancing as a way of defeating the pandemic in this difficult time,” he said.

Furthermore, Geingob announced that curfew hours will be adjusted and implemented from 10 pm to 5 am. Enditem