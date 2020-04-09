President Ecuador starts investigation into deceased corona patients on the street NOW

Ecuador’s President, Lenin Moreno, will begin an investigation into how local authorities left the bodies of deceased corona patients on the streets of the country’s largest city, Guayaquil.

The government of the South American country apologized on Saturday after images appeared on social media of bodies on the street in Guayaquil. Cemeteries, morgues and hospitals no longer had a place for the deceased, leaving them on the street.

A day after the apology, the government announced that the bodies would be taken from the street and placed in refrigerated containers.

“Our image has been severely compromised internationally and we have seen images that should never have been taken,” said Vice President Otto Sonnenholzer on national television and radio. “I apologize for this and condolences to all families who have lost a loved one this week.”

In Ecuador, 4,450 people are infected with the COVID-19 virus and 242 people have died from its effects. 240 people are believed to have died from the virus.

Most infections and deaths come from the province of Guayas, where Guayaquil is located.

