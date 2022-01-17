President Erdogan expects a more tangible fight against FETO in Albania.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan claims that Ankara is one of the guarantor countries for peace and tranquility in the Balkans.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The Turkish government expects Albania to take more concrete steps against the FETO terror group, as bilateral ties with the Balkan country have been steadily improving, Turkiye’s president said on Monday.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama spoke at a joint news conference in Tirana, saying, “It is our sincere expectation that Albania takes more tangible, decisive, and rapid steps against FETO in Albania.”

FETO, according to the visiting Turkish leader, is a threat to every country where it operates.

“It hurts us deeply that (FETO) continues to operate in Albania,” he said.

Erdogan was in Albania at Rama’s invitation to attend a handover ceremony for over 500 housing units built by a Turkish agency for earthquake victims in 2019.

According to the Turkish president, bilateral trade reached (dollar)853 billion in 2021, up 68 percent from the previous year, and the two countries set a new trade volume target of (dollar)1 billion.

He also stated that Turkiye is already one of Albania’s top investors, employing thousands of people through over 600 companies.

“With this determination,” Erdogan said, “we should continue to deepen our relations in every field.”

He went on to say that Turkiye is ready to continue supporting Albania through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), and that the Ottoman-era Ethem Bey Mosque will be reopened later that day after TIKA’s restoration work is completed.

In response to a question, Erdogan stated that Turkiye is concerned about the peace and tranquility in the Balkans, and that it is one of the regional peace guarantor countries.

Later, Erdogan addressed the Albanian parliament, repeating his previous remarks that Turkiye hopes Albania will take necessary steps to combat the FETO terror group.

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, he stated that Turkiye will always support Albania by sharing its Turkovac vaccine, which was developed domestically.

Various agreements in various areas, including disaster and emergency management, media, state archives, culture and arts, security, youth and sports, and protocol, have been signed between Turkiye and Albanian organizations.