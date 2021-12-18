President Erdogan has stated that Turkey will never submit its economic future to the IMF.

President Erdogan has declared that Turkey will never submit its economic future to the IMF.

Turkey’s president declares that the exploitation system based on high interest rates and low exchange rates will not return.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkey’s president vowed on Wednesday that the country would never submit its political and economic future to “prescriptions” from international financial institutions like the IMF.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Justice and Development Party’s parliamentary group, “Turkey will never again submit its political and economic future to the prescriptions of global economic tutelage institutions, such as the IMF and similar institutions.”

“Our goal is to build an economic structure that will produce more, earn more, and transfer what it gains to areas that will benefit the entire nation and increase welfare and hope,” Erdogan said, dismissing an economic policy based on high interest rates and low exchange rates, which he called an exploitation system that would never return to Turkey.

Inflationary spikes and lira depreciation have prompted opposition parties to criticize the government’s economic policies, including interest rate cuts.

Erdogan has stated that the rate cuts are part of his “new economic model” and Turkey’s “war of economic liberation.”

“Interest rates are the cause, inflation is the result,” Erdogan has argued on numerous occasions, promising that his policies will result in high growth and widespread prosperity.

The Turkish president urged citizens to remain calm, urging them to “not stray from common sense” when purchasing foreign currency, setting prices, and going shopping.

Erdogan also promised more assistance to low-income citizens whose “purchasing power has dwindled.”

Erdogan emphasized the Central Bank of Turkey’s authority to intervene earlier on Wednesday because it is governed by its own law.

“When such a thing is required, it has such a right.

Such interventions are made by the Central Bank, and it has the authority to do so,” he said.

According to a statement released by the Turkish Central Bank on Wednesday, the bank intervened in the market via selling transactions due to “unhealthy” price formations in exchange rates.

The announcement was made in the midst of fluctuating currency exchange rates.

The Turkish lira gained 6.27 percent against the US dollar as a result of the move, reaching 12.65 after hitting an all-time low of 14.05.

With a sale of (dollar)3.15 billion in January 2014, the Central Bank made its last direct foreign exchange intervention.