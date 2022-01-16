President Erdogan of Turkey will pay a visit to Albania on Monday.

On Monday, Turkish President Erdogan will travel to Albania.

Erdogan will speak to the Albanian parliament and discuss the strategic partnership between Turkey and Albania.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Albania.

Turkiye’s Communications Directorate said in a statement on Sunday that the visit is at the invitation of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The meeting will cover all aspects of Turkiye’s strategic partnership with Albania, as well as steps to strengthen bilateral cooperation, according to the statement.

Erdogan will meet with top Albanian officials and deliver a speech to the Albanian parliament on regional and international issues.

He will attend a handover ceremony for hundreds of Turkiye-built homes in Lac, a town in Turkey’s northwest that was devastated by an earthquake in November 2019.

Erdogan will also dedicate the Ethem Bey Mosque in Tirana, which the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency has restored.