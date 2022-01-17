President Erdogan of Turkey will travel to Albania to meet with Albanian officials.

President Erdogan of Turkey is set to travel to Albania for official talks.

ANKARA

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, arrived in Albania on Monday for an official visit.

Erdogan is joined by a high-level delegation that includes Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu, and Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

All aspects of the strategic partnership between Turkiye and Albania will be discussed, as well as steps to improve cooperation between the two countries.

He will attend a handover ceremony for hundreds of Turkiye-built homes in Lac, a town in Turkey’s northwest that was devastated by an earthquake in November 2019.

Erdogan will also dedicate the Ethem Bey Mosque in Tirana, which the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency has restored.